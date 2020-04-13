AUSTIN, Texas — The Alamo Drafthouse is known for immersive theatrical experiences like a "Star Wars"-themed wedding ahead of "The Rise of Skywalker" or a clowns-only screening of "IT."

Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater chain is adapting to different needs from the community.

Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane is offering Alamo Curbside groceries, meal kits, cocktail kits and other hard-to-find items.

Alamo Drafthouse has also released videos and recipes for some of their most popular dishes, like buffalo cauliflower.

"Just a fun and easy way for us to, you know, keep up the relationship with our guests are all hunkered down at home," said Tim League, the CEO and founder of Alamo Drafthouse.

One part of the business that is still operating is Mondo, the collectibles gallery boutique. Right now, Mondo is offering jigsaw puzzles of posters from films like "Jurassic Park," "Spider-Man" and "Die Hard."

Alamo Drafthouse is also offering a virtual cinema. "Terror Tuesday" and "Weird Wednesday" are a few of the series being featured now.

With the popularity of Netflix's "Tiger King," this Wednesday, they're streaming "ROAR" – a movie about Melanie Griffith living with lions.

"It's a wild, wild movie," League said.

Audiences can watch the movie on April 15 from their home at a set time and afterward, Alamo Drafthouse is doing a Q&A with John Marshall, Melanie Griffith's half brother and one of the stars of the film.

"We're not going anywhere. We're just gonna have small little moments with our guests as we as we were able to," League said.

