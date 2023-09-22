Here's when 'Barbie' will be available to watch from home

The Greta Gerwig-directed film will be available to buy for $29.99 on multiple platforms.

INDIANAPOLIS — Barbie, Ken, Weird Barbie, President Barbie, Allan and Midge are coming to our home screens as the digital release for the biggest film of 2023 has officially been announced.

"Barbie" will be available Tuesday, Sept. 12 to buy digitally for $29.99 on the following platforms:

Apple TV

Cox Movies On Demand

DIRECTV

Google Play

Microsoft Store

Movies Anywhere

MyDISH

Prime Video

Verizon Fios

Vudu

Xfinity

YouTube

In its seventh weekend, "Barbie" added $10.6 million at the box office in the U.S. and Canada, bringing its domestic total to $609.5 million. The film also became the biggest global release of 2023, surpassing "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," with more than $1.36 billion.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film stars Margot Robbie as the titular character as she goes on a journey of self-discovery after she begins questioning her existence — and, of course, Ken (Ryan Gosling) tags along!

The comedy, which has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, features an ensemble cast including Robbie, Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and more.

And if you want another unique opportunity to experience "Barbie," the film will screen on IMAX screens for one week from Sept. 22-28 in North America and in select international markets.

IMAX audiences will be treated to a special greeting from Gerwig before the film, as well as exclusive post-credit footage.

Click here for tickets to IMAX screenings.