West Anderson Lane temporarily changed to 'Wes Anderson Lane'

Filmmaker Wes Anderson is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers on West Anderson Lane might think their eyes are playing tricks on them, but nope – the "t" really is missing. And it's for a fun reason.

On Monday, the Alamo Drafthouse announced that the City of Austin has temporarily changed West Anderson Lane to "Wes Anderson Lane" to honor filmmaker Wes Anderson.

Anderson, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, recently released his latest film, "The French Dispatch." In a video posted by Alamo Drafthouse, Anderson thanked Mayor Steve Adler and his friends at the company.

"When I was a student at the University of Texas, most of the signs for West Anderson Lane just say W. Anderson Lane. So, for me, I always saw it as my street already. But now it's official for this short period of time," Anderson said.

The filmmaker said he hopes to visit Austin before the street name gets changed back to normal. He also joked that he hopes the name change is extended, but no one has given him "any indication that that is possible."

The altered West Anderson Lane street sign is located near the Alamo Drafthouse's Village location.