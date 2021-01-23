Austin Film Society partners with Sundance Film Festival for screenings, virtual panel discussions

AUSTIN, Texas — Attention, film buffs: You can watch some of this year's Sundance Film Festival selections right here in Austin.
The Austin Film Society (AFS) is participating as a "Satellite Screen" in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival from Friday, Jan. 28 through Wednesday, Feb. 3.
AFS will be screening certain Sundance selections at its drive-in screen at Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms at 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive. The following films will be screened:
- Son of Monarchs – Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
- The Pink Cloud – Friday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.
- How It Ends – Saturday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m.
- Censor – Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8:30 p.m.
- At the Ready – Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
- The Blazing World – Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8:30 p.m.
- Users – Monday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Monday, Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m.
All drive-in screenings are $25 per car and $15 per additional passenger.
In addition to the screenings at the drive-in, AFS will present a series of virtual panel discussions with filmmakers called "Beyond Film." All Beyond Film panels are free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance to receive log-in instructions.
The Beyond Film panels are:
- A Conversation with Richard Linklater and "Miss Juneteenth" director Channing Godfrey Peoples – Thursday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m.
- Texas Women Producers – Saturday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m.
- Shifting Perspectives About the Border – Monday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m.
- Black Story Media Summit - Texas – Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.
- Jockey Filmmakers Talk Texas Film – Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: