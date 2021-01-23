Austin Film Society partners with Sundance Film Festival for screenings, virtual panel discussions

The screenings will held at the Austin Film Society's drive-in. The virtual panel discussions will be free and open to the public, but attendees must register.

AUSTIN, Texas — Attention, film buffs: You can watch some of this year's Sundance Film Festival selections right here in Austin.

The Austin Film Society (AFS) is participating as a "Satellite Screen" in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival from Friday, Jan. 28 through Wednesday, Feb. 3.

AFS will be screening certain Sundance selections at its drive-in screen at Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms at 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive. The following films will be screened:

All drive-in screenings are $25 per car and $15 per additional passenger.

All of our drive-in @sundancefest #satellitescreenings are now on sale to the general public. Experience eight exciting Sundance premieres right here in Austin. Car spots are limited, so reserve yours today at https://t.co/WIUoCs5wqz. pic.twitter.com/LBM8XGsRsk — Austin Film Society (@austinfilm) January 13, 2021

In addition to the screenings at the drive-in, AFS will present a series of virtual panel discussions with filmmakers called "Beyond Film." All Beyond Film panels are free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance to receive log-in instructions.

The Beyond Film panels are: