LIST: Movies and shows filmed in Bastrop

AUSTIN, Texas — You may not know it, but scenes from some of your favorite movies and TV shows were shot in Bastrop.

Bastrop shares a long history with Hollywood and has served as the location for at least 28 movies and series.

It comes as no surprise then that the City has been chosen to house Line 204's newest studio. The Southern California-based company proposed a 546-acre studio that will include lodging, restaurants, movie equipment rentals and event spaces. The City of Bastrop gave its initial approval for the development on Monday.

The studio, Bastrop 552, plans to create more than 2,100 jobs over the next several years and generate about $2 billion in economic impact.

In lieu of this new film studio, here's a list of some iconic films and shows that include scenes shot in Bastrop:

Friday Night Lights, 2004

This film brought H.G. Bissinger's novel about small-town Texas football to the big screen.

Bernie, 2011

This comical murder mystery by Texas-born director Richard Linklater is best known for capturing the iconic Texas landscape.

American Outlaws, 2001

Following a group of brothers who team up for a series of robberies to protect their homeland, this classic includes several scenes shot in Bastrop.

Fear the Walking Dead

Among other locations, the abandoned gas station on FM 969 outside of Bastrop has made several appearances in this zombie-thriller.

Spy Kids, 2001

This comedy film series follows two children who become involved in their parents' espionage.

Predators, 2010

This action-packed horror film features dangerous aliens pursuing a group of humans through a dense jungle.

The Alamo, 1960

This classic film features John Wayne embodying Texas legend Davy Crockett and historically accurate recreation of the Alamo.

Friday the 13th, 2009

In this version of the classic horror film, hockey-masked killer Jason Voorhees lays in wait within eerie woods surrounding Crystal Lake.

Boyhood, 2014

This coming-of-age masterpiece by Richard Linklater was filmed over the course of 12 years.

Lonesome Dove, 1989

This enduring tale of Lone Star State grit and a lifelong friendship is a cowboy classic.