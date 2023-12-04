Moontower 'Just for Laughs' Comedy Festival returns to Austin for two weeks

The 11th year of the festival takes place April 12-23 with fan favorites and a whole lot of new, hilarious talent.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you’ve been craving some comedy, now is the time to get in on the action!

The Moontower "Just for Laughs" Austin Comedy Festival kicks off Wednesday night at the Paramount Theatre.

It will be a jam-packed two weeks filled with comedy headliners coming to Austin. Some of the big names coming to the Capital of the Lone Star State include Seth Myers, Leslie Jones and Howie Mandel. However, it's also a time to check out local comedians who will be on stages all across Central Texas.

The festival is spread out between various venues like the Paramount, the Stateside Theatre and ACL Live through April 23.

Returning to headline the Stateside Theatre are Brad Wiliams, Maria Bamford, Robert Kelly and Preacher Lawson, most known from his turn on America’s Got Talent, as well as a festival debut by Kenny Sebastian. Sebastian rose to prominence on YouTube before releasing specials on Amazon Prime and Netflix. Rounding out the Stateside headliners is Mexico City’s Carlos Ballarta, who will perform two intimate shows in Spanish as the festival continues to grow their Spanish language programming.

There will be original shows, live podcast recordings, stand-ups, parties and events for badge holders to attend. In addition to the headliner shows, the final weekend of the festival is when the comedy binge really takes over the City! Over 100 comedians from all over will head into 10 Central Downtown Austin venues for a can’t-miss marathon of laughter.

“Comedy has just blown up especially in the city itself. With California moving in, influx of Californians, that we had going already with a nice mix. New rooms opening. Joe Rogan just opened up a club downtown. Cap City is back open in the Domain. So it’s just comedy everywhere. Bars is picking them up. So you can catch comedy from Sunday to Sunday," said Bryson Brown, local comedian.

New badges this year will allow festival attendees to build their own experience. Each “Club Badge” gets you into all club shows, which includes tons of star-studded showcases, stand-up, podcasts, screenings, panels and more.

Additionally, the badge will give attendees access to nightly parties and lounges during the four-day comedy binge from April 19-22. The badge will also give early access to purchase tickets for headliner shows in the largest venues, including the Paramount, Stateside and Bass Concert Hall with Trevor Noah.

Club badges are still available to purchase and cost $150.

