Met Gala 2022: Texas-born stars, Austin residents attend fashion's big night out

The annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute had a theme of "gilded glamour" this year.

NEW YORK — This year, the Met Gala returned to its regular date – the first Monday in May – after a pandemic-postponed 2021 gala in September.

The annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute, famous for its exclusive guest list and daring red carpet looks, had a theme of "gilded glamour" this year. As always, the theme was up to attendees' interpretation.

Some celebrities struck gold with their looks while others missed the mark. Among them were several Texas-born stars and Austin residents, from a tech mogul to a dimestore cowgirl.

Megan Thee Stallion, a Houston native, stunned in very on-theme golden get-up. Meanwhile, fellow Houston native Lizzo brought opulence – and a little music – to the carpet.

One of Austin's most famous residents, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, made his way down the carpet with his mother, supermodel Maye Musk, as his date.

Elon Musk on his critics, the future of humanity and bringing his mom to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/wlcHlqbcy9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 3, 2022

And the "girl from Golden" herself, singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, was also in attendance, channeling old-school glamour.

Other Texas-born or raised stars in attendance included:

Emma Stone, who reportedly just bought a home in Austin, also attended the event.

