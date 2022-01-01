'Music really fuels me': Meet Torre Blake

Meet R&B singer/songwriter Torre Blake.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is known as the Live Music Capital of the World, and there are many talented musicians in our area.

One of those musicians is singer and songwriter Torre Blake.

Blake grew up playing sports but said she would always sing.

“That was just something I always loved to do as a kid,” the R&B singer said.

When she was in high school, she realized music was her main passion, but she continued playing sports and received a scholarship to play volleyball in college. After college, Blake really dove into the music industry by posting covers to Instagram and writing more.

“Music fuels me” said Blake. She adds that it’s therapeutic for her. She expresses herself through her writing.

“I tend to always write about relationships. I would say romantic relationships, which is not a bad thing, but I’m trying to branch out more,” said Blake.

Blake is ready to reach a wider audience.

“You know, you create these things and you’re opening up your whole self. You’re putting your whole soul out there,” she said.

If you’re looking to support local musicians she says to go to their shows, buy their merch, and share and stream their music.

You can find Blake on social media or her website here.