The last episode the late actor Luke Perry filmed for the show "Riverdale" will air this Wednesday, the show's creator says.
"This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever," tweeted Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.
Luke Perry, the "Beverly Hills, 90210," star died March 4 after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist said. He was 52.
A fellow "Riverdale" star has said Perry's character will be written out of the show, but the details have not been disclosed, reports Entertainment Tonight.
Aguirre-Sacasa said the remaining episodes of this season will be dedicated to Perry.
Born and raised in Fredericktown, Ohio, as Coy Luther Perry III, Perry broke into the Hollywood scene in 1990 as the rebellious, rich teen Dylan McKay in the American hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000. He quickly became a teenage heartthrob, only in competition with his co-star Jason Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh.
Before his big break on “90210,” Perry went to hundreds of auditions before landing his first commercial and worked in construction laying down asphalt to make ends meet. In a 1993 interview, the actor detailed how some of those construction jobs included making parking lots.
When he first auditioned for the show, he was originally was aiming for the role of Steve Sanders, which later went to Ian Ziering. Perry was called back in for Dylan and got the part. He became an instant sensation on the show and proved his worth as Fox’s ratings began to soar.
Achieving heartthrob status in “90210” opened the door for Perry to pursue roles in movies, such as the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayers” movie in 1992. Not long after “90210” ended the in 2000, Perry found a home in the HBO series “Oz” playing Jeremiah Cloutier for ten episodes from 2001 to 2002.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
