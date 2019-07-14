Meet "The Mayfields."

Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield is a married man. And now, we have the pictures to prove it.

RELATED: Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Emily Wilkinson tie the knot

On Saturday, Mayfield posted official photos from his wedding to fiancee Emily Wilkinson in Malibu, California last Saturday.

It's a first look inside the couple's official ceremony.

For the occasion, Mayfield wore a blue tuxedo with a white shirt and pink tie, while Wilkinson donned a strapless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, veil and lengthy train.

With bridesmaids in blush and groomsmen in navy, the duo wed in an outdoor space with wicker chairs and hanging lights, reminiscent of a mythical garden.

The images were captured by traveling wedding photographer, Haley Dolson.

Baker captioned the photo gallery with a sweet message to now wife, Emily.

"The Mayfields... Last week was a real life dream. Unbelievable day surrounded by family and friends," the post read. "Excited to start the next chapter of our journey together @ewilkinson, love you Em Lou."

Baker and Emily gave a quick peek into their lives as newlyweds with an Instagram story the morning after their wedding.

RELATED: Watch: Baker and Emily Mayfield share Instagram video after wedding day

Following the honeymoon, Mayfield will return to Cleveland for the start of his second professional training camp, one that opens up with lofty expectations among fans because of the acquisition of Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to go along with emerging playmakers in running back Nick Chubb and fellow pass catchers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway.