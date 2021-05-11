Long Center and ACL Radio announce artist lineup for free summer concert series

The Drop-In will take place on the Long Center’s H-E-B Terrace from May 27 to Sept. 9.

Following a year of canceled and virtual concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers hope this series gives Austinites a safe way to experience live music once more.

According to a statement from the Long Center, The Drop-In aspires to "honor and refresh" Austin's tradition of free live music.

The 16-show concert series will run every Thursday evening starting May 27 and running until Sept. 9. Some of these dates will feature a collaboration with local Austin music nonprofit Black fret.

The lineup features a mix of Austin's favorite and emerging artists like Bob Schneider, Gina Chavez, Jonathan Terrell, Kalu & the Electric Joint Unplugged, Ley Line, Los Coast, The Los Sundowns, Mélat, Nakia and more.

The concerts will be first come, first served with doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starting at 8 p.m. All shows will have social-distancing protocols in place and masks are required upon entry and throughout the event.

Local food trucks will also be in attendance, along with a full bar. Socially distanced seating for groups up to six will also be available.

Free tickets can be reserved for the first show starting May 21 for Long Center Members and May 24 for the general public.