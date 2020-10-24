Music Lessons with Austin Artists: Live looping with musician Sydney Wright

Enjoy a music lesson and a performance from Austin-based musician, songwriter and live sound engineer Sydney Wright.

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you looking to learn something new while spending more time at home? Or need something to keep the kids busy on the weekend?

Well, you're in luck! KVUE has teamed up with local musicians to offer music lessons with different artists every week. This week, Sydney Wright gives us a lesson on live looping.

Wright is a music artist, songwriter and live sound engineer in Austin. She’s from West Texas and grew up learning and loving music along with her family. She started piano lessons at age 5, sang with her mom at church and started playing guitar at age 15. Growing up she wrote songs with her friends in high school and went to school to study ethnomusicology.

Her debut album, "Seiche," was released in 2018. On it, you can hear "Tenderfoot," a song that shows off Sydney’s vocals and guitar skills.

She’s been keeping busy during her time at home in 2020 by doing livestreams that she calls “Quaranstreams.” Those performances featured a chat and virtual tip jar.

Sydney is teaching us how she does live looping and the gear it takes for her to accomplish her solo performances. She also talks about what it takes to have a good livestream.

You can find Sydney on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, iTunes, Soundcloud and Patreon.