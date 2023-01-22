Lisa Marie Presley's friends and family gathered in Memphis for her funeral

Alanis Morrissette, Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins all sang tributes during the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley was held Sunday at 9 a.m. at Graceland in Memphis, the home of her father, Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley gave her remembrances during the ceremony. Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Jerry Schilling, Lisa Marie's former manager, also spoke during the service.

Alanis Morrissette, Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses, and Billy Corgan, the lead singer for The Smashing Pumpkins, all sang somber tributes to Presley during the funeral.

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 when she died January 12, after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Other members of the Presley family, including Elvis, are also buried at Graceland.

Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born. But she made trips to Memphis for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death, which stunned the world when he was found dead in Graceland at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

The L.A. County Coroner confirmed to ABC News that Presley did undergo an examination Jan. 14, 2023, by the Medical Examiner. The coroner said her cause of death is being deferred pending the results of toxicology.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, which — along with Elvis Presley Enterprises — managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005. She retained ownership of the mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home.