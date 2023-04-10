Humble rapper Lil Baby rolls through Austin on summer 2023 tour

Lil Baby will be joined on the tour by a festival-style group of opening acts, including The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) Diamond-certified rapper Lil Baby is doing his version of a humblebrag with his latest tour, dubbed "It's Only Us," which will make a stop in Austin at the Moody Center on Friday, July 28.

Kicking off on July 26 in Houston, the tour by this Atlanta-based artist will travel to 32 cities across the U.S. over the course of two months. In addition to Austin and Houston, the tour will also stop in Dallas on July 29.

Lil Baby will be joined on the tour by a festival-style group of opening acts, including The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.

The tour is in support of the rapper's 2022 album, It’s Only Me, his third solo album. Both that and his previous solo release, 2020's My Turn, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. A 2021 collaborative album with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes, accomplished the same feat.

In fact, Lil Baby is known as much for his collaborative work as his solo work. Through the years, he's been a featured artist on hit songs alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Drake, and DJ Khaled.

An artist pre-sale for the tour will start on Tuesday, April 11 at 10 am, with the general on sale starting on Thursday, April 13 at 10 am. For full tour information, itsonlyustour.com.

