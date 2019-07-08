AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE values diversity. 

KVUE is proud to announce it is the official media sponsor of Austin Pride. KVUE, along with partner Freeman Law, will be celebrating pride with a float in the parade. The parade is set to take place Aug. 10, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Austin Pride's 2019 theme for the festival and parade is "Boogie Wonderland," with 152 different groups marching in the parade this year. This is the highest number of groups participating since the parade's inception, according to Bryce Canady, Austin Pride's parade director.

The parade commences at 11th and San Jacinto Boulevard, before turning south down Congress Avenue, and east onto Fourth Street, Austin's beloved street filled with several gay bars. The parade will end at Republic Square.

As KVUE is the official sponsor of Austin Pride, it will also be taking the stage to emcee the parade for the first time. 

Parade-goers will be able to see KVUE's Mike Rush, Quita Culpepper, Albert Ramon, Tony Plohetski and some KVUE staff on the float. The float is at 11th place in the parade. KVUE's Pattrik Perez and Anavid Reyes will be hosting the digital stream from the stage at Fourth and Congress streets.

KVUE's Director of Marketing and Digital Colleen Hartman said, "We are so excited for our first year of partnering with Austin Pride for a Texas-sized celebration that aligns with TEGNA and KVUE's beliefs. At KVUE, we embrace the diverse greater Austin community and those that want to celebrate it."

"I love seeing how diverse and open our community has become and I like being able to see that this generation doesn't have the same concerns or shame that my generation grew up with," said Austin Pride's director Steven Bitner. "The second is more personal. I do this to give myself a sense of purpose and to remind myself that we all deserve to be seen and heard."

Jim Freeman of Freeman Law said, "In the words of Barack Obama, ‘When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.’ It’s heartbreaking that people in our culture are indoctrinated into being ashamed of who they are. ‘Pride’ should be a celebration for us all, a celebration of the connection we all share."

Join in the parade fun or watch the livestream online on KVUE's YouTube page starting at 7:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. And be sure to share your posts using #LiveWithPride. 

Follow the #LiveWithPride hashtag on Instagram and Twitter so you don't miss a single post!

Below is a list of all the participating groups in the parade:

  1. Accenture
  2. Accruent
  3. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
  4. AIDS Services of Austin
  5. Alamo Drafthouse
  6. Altstadt Brewery
  7. American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU-TX)
  8. American Red Cross serving Central and South Texas
  9. ASHwell
  10. Atlassian
  11. Austin Anthem
  12. Austin Area Affirming Episcopalians
  13. Austin Area Reconciling in Christ Lutheran Churches
  14. Austin Chronicle Qmmunity
  15. Austin Community College
  16. Austin Dance Syndicate
  17. Austin Front Runners
  18. Austin Galano
  19. Austin Gay Men's Chorus
  20. Austin ISD
  21. Austin Pride - Boogie Wonderland Float with Mr. Ms. Mx. Austin PRIDE and the 2019 Grand Marshals
  22. Austin PRIDE 2020 Float - 30 Year Diamond Celebration
  23. Austin Valkyries Women's Rugby
  24. BAE Systems
  25. Bank of America
  26. Bazaarvoice
  27. Birds Barbershop
  28. Blackbaud
  29. BlackLocus
  30. Blizzard Entertainment
  31. Blue Apron
  32. Boundless Network
  33. Box, Inc
  34. Breast Cancer Resource Center
  35. Broadway In Austin
  36. Brown Distributing
  37. BuildASign
  38. Bumble
  39. Capital Metro
  40. Central Texas Veterans Health Care System
  41. Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.
  42. Cheer Austin
  43. Cigna
  44. Creative Action
  45. Creative Agencies of Austin
  46. Crunch Fitness
  47. Dazzle Coffee Inc
  48. Dead Music Capital Band
  49. Deep Eddy Vodka
  50. DellPrideERG
  51. Deloitte
  52. Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy
  53. eBay
  54. Electronic Arts
  55. Enterprise Holdings
  56. Facebook
  57. Fairmont Austin
  58. Farmers Insurance
  59. Favor Delivery
  60. First United Methodist Church
  61. Ghisallo Cycling Initiative
  62. GLAM Climb of Texas
  63. GLG Group
  64. GoDaddy
  65. Google
  66. Highland Lounge
  67. Human Rights Campaign
  68. IBM
  69. IGT
  70. IKEA
  71. Indeed
  72. Irish Consulate
  73. Journey Imperfect Faith Community
  74. JP Morgan Chase
  75. Kabam Inc.
  76. Kasasa
  77. KhushATX
  78. Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt
  79. Kind Clinic
  80. KIPP Texas - Austin Public Schools
  81. Krewe of Olympus
  82. KVUE
  83. Ladies on Wheels Austin
  84. Lake Travis LGBTQ+ Alliance
  85. League at AT&T
  86. Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association
  87. Lick Honest Ice Creams
  88. Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church
  89. Log Cabin Republicans of Austin
  90. Manor Police Department
  91. Microsoft
  92. MOVE Texas
  93. N19 Entertainment, LLC (DBA HorrorWeb)
  94. National Instruments
  95. Netspend
  96. Nordstrom
  97. Northwestern Mutual
  98. Nulo Pet Food
  99. ONE Gas
  100. Oracle
  101. Out Youth
  102. Parsley Energy
  103. Patriot Pool and Spa
  104. PayPal
  105. People's Community Clinic
  106. PFLAG Austin
  107. Pflugerville Police Department
  108. Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP
  109. Progressive Insurance
  110. Project Transitions
  111. Rainbow Patrol
  112. Recovery Unplugged
  113. REI
  114. Restora Austin
  115. RetailMeNot
  116. RhayneStarr Hair Studio #TheLab
  117. Richard's Rainwater
  118. SHI International Corp.
  119. Sir Rat Leather and Gearwear
  120. Smart City Locating
  121. Snarfs Sandwiches
  122. Starbucks Coffee Company ATX
  123. Stonewall Democrats of Austin
  124. Stonewall Equality Employees Network
  125. Storable
  126. SXSW
  127. T-Mobile
  128. Temple Beth Shalom
  129. Texas Rainbow Jeepers
  130. The Austin Moms' Village
  131. The Balloon Collective
  132. The Long Center for the Performing Arts
  133. The Zebra
  134. Tito's Vodka
  135. Travis County Sheriff's Office
  136. Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment
  137. Under Armour
  138. Unity Church of the Hills
  139. Univision
  140. uShip
  141. UT Division of Diversity & Community Engagement
  142. Vampire Court of Austin
  143. Verizon
  144. Visa
  145. VMware
  146. Volleyball Austin
  147. VRBO
  148. W Hotel Austin
  149. Waterloo Strategies
  150. Whole Foods Market
  151. Wyndham Destinations
  152. YMCA of Austin

