AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE values diversity.

KVUE is proud to announce it is the official media sponsor of Austin Pride. KVUE, along with partner Freeman Law, will be celebrating pride with a float in the parade. The parade is set to take place Aug. 10, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Austin Pride's 2019 theme for the festival and parade is "Boogie Wonderland," with 152 different groups marching in the parade this year. This is the highest number of groups participating since the parade's inception, according to Bryce Canady, Austin Pride's parade director.

The parade commences at 11th and San Jacinto Boulevard, before turning south down Congress Avenue, and east onto Fourth Street, Austin's beloved street filled with several gay bars. The parade will end at Republic Square.

As KVUE is the official sponsor of Austin Pride, it will also be taking the stage to emcee the parade for the first time.

Parade-goers will be able to see KVUE's Mike Rush, Quita Culpepper, Albert Ramon, Tony Plohetski and some KVUE staff on the float. The float is at 11th place in the parade. KVUE's Pattrik Perez and Anavid Reyes will be hosting the digital stream from the stage at Fourth and Congress streets.

KVUE's Director of Marketing and Digital Colleen Hartman said, "We are so excited for our first year of partnering with Austin Pride for a Texas-sized celebration that aligns with TEGNA and KVUE's beliefs. At KVUE, we embrace the diverse greater Austin community and those that want to celebrate it."

"I love seeing how diverse and open our community has become and I like being able to see that this generation doesn't have the same concerns or shame that my generation grew up with," said Austin Pride's director Steven Bitner. "The second is more personal. I do this to give myself a sense of purpose and to remind myself that we all deserve to be seen and heard."

Jim Freeman of Freeman Law said, "In the words of Barack Obama, ‘When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.’ It’s heartbreaking that people in our culture are indoctrinated into being ashamed of who they are. ‘Pride’ should be a celebration for us all, a celebration of the connection we all share."

Join in the parade fun or watch the livestream online on KVUE's YouTube page starting at 7:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. And be sure to share your posts using #LiveWithPride.

Follow the #LiveWithPride hashtag on Instagram and Twitter so you don't miss a single post!

Below is a list of all the participating groups in the parade:

Accenture Accruent Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) AIDS Services of Austin Alamo Drafthouse Altstadt Brewery American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU-TX) American Red Cross serving Central and South Texas ASHwell Atlassian Austin Anthem Austin Area Affirming Episcopalians Austin Area Reconciling in Christ Lutheran Churches Austin Chronicle Qmmunity Austin Community College Austin Dance Syndicate Austin Front Runners Austin Galano Austin Gay Men's Chorus Austin ISD Austin Pride - Boogie Wonderland Float with Mr. Ms. Mx. Austin PRIDE and the 2019 Grand Marshals Austin PRIDE 2020 Float - 30 Year Diamond Celebration Austin Valkyries Women's Rugby BAE Systems Bank of America Bazaarvoice Birds Barbershop Blackbaud BlackLocus Blizzard Entertainment Blue Apron Boundless Network Box, Inc Breast Cancer Resource Center Broadway In Austin Brown Distributing BuildASign Bumble Capital Metro Central Texas Veterans Health Care System Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. Cheer Austin Cigna Creative Action Creative Agencies of Austin Crunch Fitness Dazzle Coffee Inc Dead Music Capital Band Deep Eddy Vodka DellPrideERG Deloitte Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy eBay Electronic Arts Enterprise Holdings Facebook Fairmont Austin Farmers Insurance Favor Delivery First United Methodist Church Ghisallo Cycling Initiative GLAM Climb of Texas GLG Group GoDaddy Google Highland Lounge Human Rights Campaign IBM IGT IKEA Indeed Irish Consulate Journey Imperfect Faith Community JP Morgan Chase Kabam Inc. Kasasa KhushATX Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Kind Clinic KIPP Texas - Austin Public Schools Krewe of Olympus KVUE Ladies on Wheels Austin Lake Travis LGBTQ+ Alliance League at AT&T Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association Lick Honest Ice Creams Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church Log Cabin Republicans of Austin Manor Police Department Microsoft MOVE Texas N19 Entertainment, LLC (DBA HorrorWeb) National Instruments Netspend Nordstrom Northwestern Mutual Nulo Pet Food ONE Gas Oracle Out Youth Parsley Energy Patriot Pool and Spa PayPal People's Community Clinic PFLAG Austin Pflugerville Police Department Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP Progressive Insurance Project Transitions Rainbow Patrol Recovery Unplugged REI Restora Austin RetailMeNot RhayneStarr Hair Studio #TheLab Richard's Rainwater SHI International Corp. Sir Rat Leather and Gearwear Smart City Locating Snarfs Sandwiches Starbucks Coffee Company ATX Stonewall Democrats of Austin Stonewall Equality Employees Network Storable SXSW T-Mobile Temple Beth Shalom Texas Rainbow Jeepers The Austin Moms' Village The Balloon Collective The Long Center for the Performing Arts The Zebra Tito's Vodka Travis County Sheriff's Office Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment Under Armour Unity Church of the Hills Univision uShip UT Division of Diversity & Community Engagement Vampire Court of Austin Verizon Visa VMware Volleyball Austin VRBO W Hotel Austin Waterloo Strategies Whole Foods Market Wyndham Destinations YMCA of Austin

