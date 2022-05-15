Kendrick Lamar coming to Austin this summer

Here's a look a when you can see him and when to get tickets.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just days after the release of his newest album, 14-time Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar announced a world tour with three stops in Texas.

The U.S. leg of "The Big Steppers Tour" kicks off in July and comes to Austin's new Moody Center on Thursday, July 21. Lamar is also scheduled to perform at the Toyota Center in Houston on Friday, July 21 and then at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, July 23.

He will be joined on the tour by Baby Keen and Tanna Leone. The world tour includes concert dates in Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Lamar's tour announcement comes after he released "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" late last week, on May 13.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on Friday, May 20, at 12 p.m. Presale tickets go on sale on May 19 at 10 a.m.

Check out all the tour dates here.

