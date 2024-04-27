Country star Kane Brown set to land in Austin as part of new 'In the Air' tour

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) Country singer Kane Brown will return to the road in 2024 with the 29-city In the Air tour, which will culminate with a stop at Toyota Center on April 28.
Starting on March 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia, the tour will play 2-3 shows a week through the beginning of June at arenas, including in Houston on April 28 and Austin on April 29. He'll end his tour in Arlington, Texas on September 14.
For the final five shows on the tour, Brown will switch to stadiums, including the last show at Globe Life Field. Brown will be joined by Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee in both Austin and Houston.
Just like his previous Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which he just finished in early September, Brown will be touring in support of his 2022 album, Different Man. Although it was the first of his three albums not to go to No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts (it charted at No. 2), it still notched four top 10 songs.
The new tour's title, In the Air, is a reference to Brown's new single, “I Can Feel It,” which samples Phil Collins’ legendary drum solo and single from “In the Air Tonight.”
Fans can register now at kanebrownmusic.com for the artist pre-sale starting on Tuesday, October 3, at 10 am ET time. Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public on Thursday, October 5, at 10 am local time.
IN THE AIR TOUR DATES
- Thursday, March 28, 2024: Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena
- Friday, March 29, 2024: Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
- Saturday, March 30, 2024: Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
- Thursday, April 4, 2024, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- Friday, April 5, 2024: Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- Saturday, April 6, 2024: Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
- Thursday, April 11, 2024: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
- Friday, April 12, 2024: Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena
- Thursday, April 18, 2024: Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena
- Friday, April 19, 2024: Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
- Saturday, April 20, 2024: Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center
- Friday, April 26, 2024: Lubbock, TX, United Supermarkets Arena
- Saturday, April 27, 2024: Houston, Toyota Center
- Sunday, April 28, 2024: Austin, TX, Moody Center
- Thursday, May 9, 2024: Eugene, OR, Matthew Knight Arena
- Friday, May 10, 2024: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
- Saturday, May 11, 2024: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
- Friday, May 17, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
- Saturday, May 18, 2024: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
- Sunday, May 19, 2024: Tempe, AZ, Boots In The Park
- Thursday, May 30, 2024: Orlando, FL, Amway Center
- Friday, May 31, 2024: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
- Saturday, June 1, 2024: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
- Friday, June 7, 2024: Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
- Saturday, June 8, 2024: Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Thursday, June 20, 2024: Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest
- Saturday, July 20, 2024: Boston, MA, Fenway Park
- Friday, August 16, 2024: Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
- Saturday, August 24, 2024: Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium
- Friday, September 6, 2024: Denver, CO, Coors Field
- Saturday, September 14, 2024: Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
