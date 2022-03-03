Is Joe Rogan opening a comedy club on Sixth Street?

Construction crews got the go-ahead to break ground on a historic building on Sixth Street, thought to be Rogan's first business venture in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — A historic Sixth Street building is getting a new look, a new name and a new suspected owner. Documents show that the historic "The Ritz" building will be remodeled and called the "Comedy Mothership," what many think will be Joe Rogan's first Austin venture.

On March 1, a permit was issued for interior non-structural demolition, according to reporting from the Austin Business Journal. The permit, which expires Aug. 29, lists 3,165 square feet for the remodel space inside.

The Austin Historic Landmark Commission approved a new name for the building, located at 320 E. Sixth St., on Feb. 28. As it was formerly known, The Ritz was sold to Asylum Real Estate Holdings LLC, a real estate company with ties to Rogan's manager, Matthew Lichtenberg.

Rogan's team has not confirmed any involvement, though many business locals have been curious how Rogan would get involved in the Austin scene after moving here two years ago.

The building was also approved to receive exterior modifications, like tile replacement, a new canopy at the entrance and the addition of a gate at the entry.

The building has been the home to many entertainment businesses since it was built in 1929. Its former tenant, Alamo Drafthouse, closed down shop in March of last year due to financial struggles amid the pandemic.

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal website.