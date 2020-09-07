x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

entertainment

'I followed all the guidelines' | Tejano legend Little Joe Hernandez reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

And he has a warning for other Texans who are disregarding the virus.

HOUSTON — Longtime tejano star Little Joe Hernandez from Little Joe Y La Familia revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video posted to Facebook, the 79-year-old singer said he is home and self-quarantining. He said his COVID-19 positive test results came back July 6.

"I followed all the guidelines. I wore a mask, washed my hands often and kept my social distance. This is just a reminder of how contagious this virus us," he says. “Remember if you feel you have the symptoms, flu-like symptoms, have yourself tested. It’s not just about you, but those around you.”

“You have to protect yourself, to protect others.”

Watch his entire Facebook video

A quick message from Joe:

Posted by Little Joe Y La Familia on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

KIII contributed to this report

RELATED: Texas is the 11th-most active coronavirus hotspot in the world right now

RELATED: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak: AP Source

RELATED: Nick Cordero, Broadway star, dies of COVID-19 complications at 41

RELATED: Daughter of comedian Rickey Smiley out of surgery after being shot during road rage incident in Houston