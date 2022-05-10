Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Bass Concert Hall in 2023

He is known for his roles in the sitcom "Seinfeld" and "Bee Movie."

AUSTIN, Texas — You've heard his voice in the movie "Bee Movie" and seen him on television in the sitcom "Seinfeld." Well, now comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be taking the stage in Austin.

The comedian started his career back in 1981 when he made his first television appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson." Seinfeld also teamed up with Larry David and, together, they created the sitcom "Seinfeld," which took home several Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards.

He has also worked on several Netflix projects – "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "23 Hours to Kill" – which have earned him several Emmy nominations.

The Texas Performing Arts will host Seinfeld, who will take center stage at the Bass Concert Hall Stage on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on the Texas Performing Arts website.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. members of the Texas Inner Circle can purchase tickets prior to going on sale.