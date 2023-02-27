Jamestown Revival to headline Georgetown's Red Poppy Festival

The festival runs from April 28 through April 30.

Editor's note: The above video was published ahead of the 2019 Red Poppy Festival.

Texas natives Jamestown Revival will headline this year's Red Poppy Festival in Georgetown.

The festival, which celebrates the red poppy flowers that bloom in Georgetown, runs from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, in the town square. The event features live music, a parade, an artisan market with more than 100 vendors and more.

Other festival highlights include the parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, car show at 11 a.m. Saturday and pet parade at 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to the City of Georgetown, the city will also be celebrating its 175th anniversary during the festival at the South Main Arts District, "including family activities and opportunities for the public to give feedback on several City initiatives."

The official 2023 Red Poppy Festival poster, featuring art by local graphic designer Erin Plummer, will be available for purchase for $5 starting April 3 at the Visitors Center, located at 103 W. Seventh St.

Learn more about the Red Poppy Festival by visiting the festival's website.