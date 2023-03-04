Moody Center to host iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday

The festival will be broadcast across all of iHeartMedia's country radio stations and its website for listeners to enjoy if they can't make it in person.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The iHeartCountry Festival is returning to the Moody Center once again on Saturday.

On Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. the Moody Center will be taken over by some of the biggest names in country music. The festival, put on by Capital One, will be broadcast across all of iHeartMedia's country radio stations and its website for listeners to enjoy if they can't make it in person.

This year's artists including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum and Justin Moore will be on the main stage for the evening performance.

Before the evening show, the "Daytime Village" will occur from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Dell Technologies Plaza at the Moody Center. The event is free for anyone to attend and will have performances from Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, Cooper Alan, Bailey Zimmerman and DJ Sinister.

The free event will also feature a variety of interactive experiences for all attendees put on through the festival's partners, which include Capital One, Texas Lottery, Ram, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Mattress Firm and Wild Turkey Bourbon.

Additionally, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is the benefiting charity of the event. It was not specified how much of the proceeds will go to St. Jude.

Tickets are still available for the main evening event through the Moody Center's website.