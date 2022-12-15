LIST: Ice skating rinks around Central Texas

Some ice rinks are open throughout the holiday season, while others are open year-round.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTRAL, Texas — The holidays are here and to some, that means getting on the ice and enjoying a nice skate around the rink with family, friends and loved ones.

In Central Texas, you don't have to go far to get in a couple laps on the rink. Below is a list of some places to go ice skating.

Ice Rink at The Long Center

You can enjoy the beautiful city backdrop while you skate around at the Long Center. After you are done hitting the ice, you can grab a cookie or a hot toddy.

Tickets are $15 and include your skate rental and an hour on the ice. You can reserve a spot or if you are a walk-in, it will be a first come, first served.

The Long Center's ice rink lasts through Jan. 1, and runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m on weekends and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays.

The Chaparral Ice Rink is an indoor rink that is open year-round. The rink is located at 2525 W. Anderson Lane in Austin, and admission is $12 and $6 for skate rental. There is also a learn to skate class at the rink.

Ice Rodeo

Hit the ice while overlooking Lady Bird Lake in a new immersive winter event at Four Seasons Austin. If you are looking for a fun weekend, you can also book a luxe lakeside cabin. You can purchase tickets here.

In Cedar Park, you can lace up your skates and hit the rink at Ice & Field at the Crossover all year. The facility has two full-sized rinks available. The rink is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Winter Ice Skating Rink

In Marble Falls, Lakeside Park has an outdoor ice skating experience for people of all ages. You can reserve time on the ice and purchase tickets here. It's $10 for pre-sale tickets and $12 for day-of tickets.

In the Texas Hill Country, you can pack your ice skates and head to Fredericksburg for Eisbahn. The event raises money for Heritage School and other local charities. You can buy an all day pass that will include skate rentals.

If you are thinking about getting your children involved in ice hockey or figure skating, then you will want to check out the Pond Hockey Club. The club offers classes, leagues, tournaments and more.