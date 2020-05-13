AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough. Right now, it seems extra stressful. The kids are home and might be a little bored. It can be hard to entertain them.

Here is a homemade playdough recipe that will keep your kids busy for hours. The best thing about this recipe is it is very simple and uses only three ingredients.

Here's what you need:

Conditioner

Corn Starch

Food Coloring

Bowl

Spoon or another measuring tool

The recipe uses one part conditioner, and two parts corn starch. We used one tablespoon of conditioner, two tablespoons of corn starch for each color. If you want a larger amount of playdough, you can multiply the recipe.

Brittany Flowers

Step One:

Add one part conditioner to your bowl.

Step Two:

Add drops of your choice of food coloring to the conditioner and mix. Other recipes say to add the food coloring after you mix your conditioner and corn starch. We found this way to be a lot less messy. Trust us. Add the food coloring into the conditioner first.

Step Three:

Add two parts of corn starch. Mix with a spoon first, then after the conditioner and corn starch start to incorporate, use your hands to squish the play dough together.

Helpful Tip:

If your mixture is sticking to your hands and not coming off easily, add a little bit more corn starch. If it is crumbling, add a little more conditioner. It's all about finding the right consistency. We found that the one part conditioner, two-part corn starch worked well. It just took a minute for the corn starch to soak up the conditioner. If you add too much corn starch it will be too dry and will fall apart (picture below), so move slowly.

