'It's a big party' | Houston Art Car Parade draws crowds downtown for unique celebration

There’s no party like an art car party and that energy was definitely felt in downtown Houston during the parade.

HOUSTON — The oldest and largest Art Car Parade in the world returned to downtown Houston on Saturday for its 36th year.

Houston's Art Car Parade is one of the city’s beloved events known to bring out crowds.

Over 250 wild, wacky mobile masterpieces were showcased at this year’s event.

KHOU 11's Brittany Ford caught up with one driver who's participated in the parade for more than two decades.

Their transformed 1997 Sable Mercury, "Persey the Peacock," has become a staple you can expect to see each year.

"Oh it’s fun a lot fun and every year it’s so different we enjoy it out here," said Sherry Garrett. "A lot of these people we see eight, ten, twelve times a year with different activities that we do and some of them, this is the only chance we get to see them so it's a big deal. It's a big party."

It's a spectacle unique to Houston that brings out people from all walks of life.