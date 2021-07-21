Ghouls wanted: House of Torment is hiring for its 2021 return

The haunted house is hiring to fill a variety of positions including seasonal management, performance, operations and sales.

AUSTIN, Texas — Attention, creepy, kooky and altogether ooky Austinites: This fall, you can get paid to be your spooky selves.

House of Torment Haunted House is returning this year, and operators are on the hunt for people to join the scream team. A variety of positions are open in seasonal management, performance, operations and sales.

House of Torment says no acting or haunted house experience is needed – applicants only need a passion for scary things and a willingness to learn. Open auditions and interviews will be held on location at House of Torment Austin, located at 2632 Ridgepoint Drive, through Sept. 4. Auditions and interview times are:

July 31: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 14: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 21: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 28: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 4: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All interested applicants should apply online before auditions at www.houseoftorment.com/jobs. You can also call 512-407-9449 for more information.

House of Torment, founded and operated locally in Austin, is the largest producer of haunted attractions in the country. After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, operators say the haunted house will bring new attractions this season.