AUSTIN, Texas — The skies over Kyle were filled with big balloons over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, KVUE cameras captured the tethered rides portion of the Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival, but the big balloons hovered over Kyle all weekend.

The festival featured other activities as well, like pie-eating, pie-baking, live music and lots of food.

Director of communications for the City of Kyle Kim Hilsenbeck said the annual event was designed for the whole family to enjoy.

"I would like people to understand what an amazing experience it is to come and see and stand next to and underneath hot air balloons. They're flying by. The awe and majesty of them is quite phenomenal," she said.

If you're wondering how the festival got its name, the City of Kyle is actually the pie capital of Texas. Hilsenbeck said it was even trademarked.

"We are working to build our brand as the pie capital. As you know, we are the pie capital of Texas. We have the trademark. The festival is a way to bring together these various elements – the pie because we were already known for people coming here having pies. We've expanded that made it a little fun. Let's just make it all pie, including math pi. We love all pie," she said.

Around 25 hot air balloons floated through the skies Friday and Saturday night.

They floated over the city Saturday and Sunday morning as well before the tethered rides.

