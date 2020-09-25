Working for the Weekend | A socially distanced music festival and more

Check out the events happening this weekend in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and little by little events are coming back to Central Texas. This weekend offers events that allow for social distancing, including live music and a fall festival.

Here are some of the events going on this weekend.

A socially distanced music festival comes to Hutto this weekend. Snoop Dogg, Nelly, Randy Rogers Band and more will be performing at Brushy Creek Amphitheater. Ticket holders will have an eight-square-foot space for their group that will be six feet away from other groups. Masks are required to enter.

Sweet Eats Fruit Farm is now open for its 2020 Central Texas Fall Festival, where there is a corn maze, food trucks, petting zoo, pony rides and a pumpkin patch. They'll have live music every weekend. Tickets are $16 per person, and kids 2 and under are free. Pumpkins will be sold by the pound.

Fans can purchase parking spots in Dell Diamond's West Lot to enjoy a concert with performances from Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown and more. The show will be broadcast on a 20-foot-by-40-foot screen with audio available in each car. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Second Street District is having a sidewalk sale where you can find promotions and sales from participating stores, including Austin Rocks, Mercury Design, Bonobos, Toy Joy and more. Facemasks are required to enter all retailers and restaurants.

Other things going on this weekend: