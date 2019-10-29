AUSTIN, Texas — Actress Kathy Najimy, aka Mary Sanderson, is holding a Q&A session Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. before a screening of the classic Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus" at Dell Hall in Austin

The event is presented by the Long Center, who partnered with Alamo Drafthouse to bring Najimy to tell behind-the-scenes stories and answer fan questions.

There will also be a costume contest at the event, which will be judged by Najimy herself.

The event is open to all ages and regular tickets start at $24. The Long Center is also offering a "VIP Meet & Greet" ticket that includes a premium reserved seat, access to a pre-show meet and greet with Najimy at 6:15 p.m. and a photo opportunity.

The Long Center asks that groups of 10 or more reach out to the group sales team for more information.

For more information about the event and tickets, visit the Long Center's website.

