Hays County man in running for the title of Best Mullet in America

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays County man is hoping to win the title of Best Mullet in America at the USA Mullet Championships.

Brandon Hernandez is still in the running for best mullet in the men's open division.

There were 450 contestants in the division and now Hernandez, from Buda, is in the top 25 thanks to the help of fan voting. The latest poll to help decide who moves onto the finals is expected to open online soon, according to a spokesperson.

The competitions give participants a chance to show off their tamed, or untamed, manes all for a good cause. A total of 50% of the contestants' entry fee goes to the charity Stop Soldier Suicide. This year, the organization donated $2,375 to the charity.

The event started as the Michigan Mudflap Contest in 2020 for competitors 18 and older. Due to the growing popularity of the contest, the USA Mullet Championship opened divisions for women, teens and kids.

Just last month, the group named its winners for the kids and teens divisions. Emmitt Bailey of Wisconsin won the kid mullet division while Cayden Kershaw, also of Wisconsin, won the teen division. Alexa Lindsey of Michigan won in the women division.

Both earned $5,000 in prizes and a portion of the kid and teen entry fees were donated to Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids Wellness Center, a nonprofit that provides wigs to kids and young adults experiencing hair loss. The group said a total of $3,500 was donated to the nonprofit.

