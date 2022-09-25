Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center

For the next six days, the Moody Center is Harry's House!

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but now it is about to be Harry's house for the next six days!

Harry Styles fans do not want to miss it. There was excitement on social media the day it was announced he was performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.

Now, the day is here, and fans have been outside the Moody Center with signs and picking out new swag hours before doors open for Sunday night's concert.

"It hasn't hit us yet," one fan told KVUE. "Yeah, it doesn't feel real yet. Maybe when we finally step inside. Yeah, maybe. Maybe when Harry comes actually on stage, it'll be like, ‘Oh, we're actually here. Yeah, look at that.’"

Last we checked, tickets on Ticketmaster were starting at nearly $350 for the British heartthrob.

He is performing every night through Friday, so don't be surprised if traffic is heavy around the Moody Center and u-t's campus all week long.

Styles' third studio album since leaving the massively successful boy group One Direction, "Harry's House," was released on May 20.