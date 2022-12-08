Coco is starring in one of the summer's biggest hits on Hulu.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Coco used to call Fulton County Animal Services her home. Now, the adorable pup is starring on the big screen!

"Fulton County Animal Services was thrilled to find out that one of our former residents has hit the big time," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The animal shelter took care of Coco in early 2021. She's now a star in one of the summer's biggest hits on Hulu "Prey."

It's the latest installment in the Predator franchise. Prey takes place in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and follows Naru– a skilled warrior while she fights to protect her tribe against predators on Earth, according to the movie's IMDb page.

Coco, who portrays Sarii, is Naru's four-legged companion and the pup is taking Twitter by storm.

One user called Coco, "The Meryl of Dogs" in a tweet.

PREY features an incredible dog performance. Honestly some of the best dog acting I've ever seen. This is the Meryl of Dogs. — Lon Harris (@Lons) August 6, 2022

Fulton County Animal Services said Coco did not have any film training and she had been adopted by her fur-ever family specifically for the project.

Coco was originally meant to have a small role in the film but her popularity among audiences encouraged director Dan Trachtenberg to include more scenes with the pup in it.