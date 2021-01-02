'Fear the Walking Dead' production leaving Texas for Georgia

The show began production in the Austin area back in 2018 and filmed four seasons in Central Texas.

No more need to fear the dead walking around in Central Texas because AMC's hit series "Fear the Walking Dead" is leaving the Lone Star State and taking its production to Savannah, Georgia, the Austin Film Commission confirmed to KVUE Thursday.

"Fear the Walking Dead" has filmed its last four seasons in the Austin-metro area. Production of the show began in Austin back in 2018 when the show left California after season three.

KVUE reported back in February that Round Rock had announced road closures as the show filmed more episodes. The show also filmed in small Central Texas towns such as Bartlett, Lytton, La Grange and Manor.

Production of the show is expected to end here on Dec. 17.