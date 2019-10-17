BASTROP, Texas — Actress Eileen Dietz of the classic horror movie "The Exorcist" is headed to Bastrop from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 for a free meet-and-greet event at The Gas Station.

Dietz portrayed the face of the demon in the 1973 movie and also doubled for Linda Blair, the lead actress, for some of it. The event is free to attend, but you'll have to pay for autographs.

The Gas Station itself has its place in the history of horror, as it was the same gas station featured in the original "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie.

If you want to spend the night near this iconic horror location, The Gas Station has four cabins that can be rented by the night.

While they won't chase you down with a chainsaw, The Gas Station will cut you up some Texas brisket.

For more information on The Gas Station and the meet and greet, visit their Facebook page and website.

WATCH: 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station located in Central Texas

