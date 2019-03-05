AUSTIN, Texas — Zombies aren't waiting until Halloween to invade Austin

Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? The folks behind the House of Torment Haunted House are bringing 'Zombie Apocalypse Live' to Austin this weekend!

Attendees will receive infrared laser-tag guns and tactical training to help ward off the army of the undead.

For more information or to get tickets, click here.

