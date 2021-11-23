Zilker Holiday Tree to open to visitors this Saturday

It appears the lighting ceremony is not happening for the second year in a row.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Zilker Holiday Tree, an Austin tradition, will open to visitors starting Saturday.

It was closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can check out the festive lights on the tree through Jan. 1. Face masks are required for people older than 3.

The tree lights up at 6 p.m. every night. The Zilker Park curfew is 10 p.m.

KVUE reached out to the City of Austin to confirm if the lighting ceremony is taking place this year. It appears the ceremony is not happening for the second year in a row.

Every year, children who win an art contest are invited to the lighting ceremony. The City said in a statement the contest winners will be "invited to gather in a private setting to illuminate the tree so that the youth and families can gather safely."

Just across the road from the holiday tree, the Trail of Lights will open on Nov. 27 for the season. Remember: The Trail of Lights is a drive-thru-only event this year, so you can't walk to the display.

You'll also need to buy a vehicle entrance pass to the Trail of Lights in advance.