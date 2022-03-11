Know before you go: Wurstfest happening in New Braunfels

If you're planning on visiting the grounds during the 10-day festival, we've got you covered with all the details.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The above video was published in November 2021.

One of New Braunfel's biggest events is around the corner: Wurstfest.

The 10-day festival celebrates the history and heritage of German culture in the Lone Star State, while raising money for community projects and local nonprofits. It's also known as the go-to event for food and drinks, especially the coveted sausage-on-a-stick.

After all, Wurstfest translates to "sausage festival" in English.

So, if you're planning on visiting the grounds during the Nov. 4 to 13 event, we've got you covered with all the details.

Where is Wurstfest taking place?

The festival is held in Landa Park, located at 1264 Landa Park Drive in New Braunfels.

What time does the festival start each day, and how much does it cost to get inside?

Visitors can take advantage of free admission during the week, while weekend admission will cost $20. See more details below:

Can you purchase food and drinks on the grounds with cash? Or do you need tickets?

Admission ticket sales are by cash only. Drink tickets may be purchased with cash or a credit or debit card.

Can you bring your own food and drinks to the grounds?

Nope!

Where can you park?

Parking in the areas near the grounds are limited. A shuttle service may be available from local hotels, motels and nearby resort facilities. You can also utilize the "Wurst Wagen." It's a shuttle service that makes local accommodations for group pick-ups from private locations. Click here to visit their website. You can also give them a call at (830) 629-9999.

What else can you NOT bring to the grounds?

According to Wurstfest's website, the following are not allowed:

Illegal or illicit substances, drugs

Weapons (includes knives)

Flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks (includes mace)

Costume masks

Outside food or beverage, including alcohol

Balls, frisbees or flying disks

Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles

Pets (excluding trained service animals)

Laser pens, laser pointers or similar focused light devices

Coolers

Professional radios or walkie-talkies

Slingshots

Bicycles or skateboards

Chairs or Stools

Instruments, megaphones, horns or noise makers

Have a question for the folks on the grounds?