AUSTIN, Texas — When was the last time you set foot in a bounce house? Well, now you can relive those childhood memories at Big Bounce America in Austin this weekend.

When we say big...we mean it. This is the world's largest bounce house!

From an inflatable forest with huge animals to an obstacle course, slides and basketball hoops, this bounce house has it all!

The bounce house will be in town through Sunday. If you want to jump in, you will need a ticket.

To purchase a ticket or for more information, click here.

