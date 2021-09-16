x
Working for the Weekend: Texas Longhorns football, Austin FC, Austin Museum Day and more!

Here's a look at some of the things you can do this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you're looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here's a list of some things you can take part in: 

Texas Football vs. Rice

Texas football is back at Darell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against Rice at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Rap duo Salt 'N' Pepa will be headlining Longhorn City Limits, a free game day concert. Bevo Boulevard, Smokey's Midway, and Hook 'Em Hangout will all open up at 2 p.m. There's also a silent disco after the game.

Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Austin FC is back at Q2 Stadium. This time, they are taking on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at 7 p.m. The last time Austin FC played San Jose was for their home opener, where the two teams tied 0-0. Tickets for the game are available and start at $34.

Austin Museum Day

The 24th Annual Austin Museum Day is a celebration of art, culture, history, music, nature and science where you can explore more than 20 museums in Austin for free. Find a list of participating museums here.

Austin Symphony Orchestra returns

Austin Symphony Orchestra's season opener, Espiritu Latino, celebrates the Latin spirit and will be their return back to Dell Hall. They have performances Friday and Saturday at 8p.m. Attendees are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination. Read about their COVID-19 protocols here

Other things going on:

  • Arte Agave Grande Fiesta
  • Khruangbin with Robert Ellis at Stubbs
  • Rojo Perez at The Creek and The Cave
  • Easton Corbin at The Haute Spot
  • Oktoberfest at Black Sheep Lodge
  • Earth Wind and Fire at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
  • Andrew Schulz at The Paramount Theatre

