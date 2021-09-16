Working for the Weekend: Texas Longhorns football, Austin FC, Austin Museum Day and more!

Here's a look at some of the things you can do this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you're looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here's a list of some things you can take part in:

Texas football is back at Darell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against Rice at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Rap duo Salt 'N' Pepa will be headlining Longhorn City Limits, a free game day concert. Bevo Boulevard, Smokey's Midway, and Hook 'Em Hangout will all open up at 2 p.m. There's also a silent disco after the game.

Austin FC is back at Q2 Stadium. This time, they are taking on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at 7 p.m. The last time Austin FC played San Jose was for their home opener, where the two teams tied 0-0. Tickets for the game are available and start at $34.

The 24th Annual Austin Museum Day is a celebration of art, culture, history, music, nature and science where you can explore more than 20 museums in Austin for free. Find a list of participating museums here.

Austin Symphony Orchestra's season opener, Espiritu Latino, celebrates the Latin spirit and will be their return back to Dell Hall. They have performances Friday and Saturday at 8p.m. Attendees are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination. Read about their COVID-19 protocols here.

Other things going on:

Arte Agave Grande Fiesta

Khruangbin with Robert Ellis at Stubbs

Rojo Perez at The Creek and The Cave

Easton Corbin at The Haute Spot

Oktoberfest at Black Sheep Lodge

Earth Wind and Fire at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Andrew Schulz at The Paramount Theatre