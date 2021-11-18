Working for the Weekend: Austin Symphony Orchestra, Looking Up Mural Festival and more

Here’s a look at some of the things you can do this weekend.

Created by muralists Uloang and Fabian Ray from Something Cool Studios, Looking Up Mural Fest is an opportunity for people to see the creative process of the murals you see all around Austin. Local muralists have been working on murals around the city and will finish up this weekend. Other than watching these muralists work, on Saturday and Sunday there are events at Something Cool Studios. On Saturday, there is a paint jam and a meet-and-greet with female muralists. Then, Sunday is a wrap-up party for the Looking Up Mural Fest.

Ode to Joy is the long-awaited performance of Beethoven's grand symphony Number 9, considered by many to be the greatest symphony of them all. The show will be presented with the voices of Chorus Austin and guest soloists. There are shows on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at Long Center's Dell Hall.

The Texas Stars take on the Grand Rapids Griffins this Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The games start at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. If you buy a family four pack, you get four hot dogs and four sodas with your tickets, which start at $17 per person.

Other things going on:

Comedy at Fallout Theater

Comedy at Hideout Theatre

Dia de los Muertos at MexicArte Museum

Drag Brunch at Hotel Vegas

Fortlandia

Christmas Light Show at Mozart's

Makers Market at High Noon

Comedy at Buzzmill