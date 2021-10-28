Working for the Weekend: Phantom Fest, Levitation, and Trick or Treatsville

Here's a look at what's going on this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, so KVUE is here to help you make some plans.

Here are some things going on in Central Texas:

Phantom Fest is Austin's first Halloween festival benefitting Austin Pets Alive! The goal is to raise $10,000 for the shelter. There are a series of fun and festive events all weekend at different locations around Austin including Central Machine Works, Easy Tiger, Far Out Lounge, Barkin Creek, Violet Crown Cinema and A Town. Events include a dog costume contest, Zombie Prom, a Halloween costume party and more!

Levitation is a psychedelic music and art festival happening at venues across Austin. Levitation is also teaming up with Native Hostel to bring afterparties to the Museum of the Future Present. Attendees can experience music and art every night through Sunday.

The local spot has their Halloween event on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It's a safe, in-store trick-or-treating experience at both their locations. They'll have spooky stations with parent-approved treats. There's no payment required and costumes are encouraged.

Other events going on:

Museum of Ice Cream Halloween events

Camp Fimfo Halloween Events in New Braunfels

Altercation Comedy Festival at Kick Butt Coffee

Ghosts of Austin Night Walk

Saved by the 90s at the Haute Spot

Dia de Los Muertos at the Mexic-Arte Museum

Halloween Drag Brunch at Irene's

Pumpkin Patch at Dreamland

Ballet Hispanico at Bass Concert Hall

Zombie Prom at Central Machine Works

Dog Costume Contest at Domain Northside

Texas Spooks and Chuckles at Center Stage

"The Addams Family" at the Blue Starlite

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" at the Globe Drive-in

Trunk or Treat at Altitude in Round Rock