Working for the Weekend: Phantom Fest, Levitation, and Trick or Treatsville

Phantom Fest is Austin's first Halloween festival benefitting Austin Pets Alive! The goal is to raise $10,000 for the shelter. There are a series of fun and festive events all weekend at different locations around Austin including Central Machine Works, Easy Tiger, Far Out Lounge, Barkin Creek, Violet Crown Cinema and A Town. Events include a dog costume contest, Zombie Prom, a Halloween costume party and more!
Levitation is a psychedelic music and art festival happening at venues across Austin. Levitation is also teaming up with Native Hostel to bring afterparties to the Museum of the Future Present. Attendees can experience music and art every night through Sunday.
The local spot has their Halloween event on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It's a safe, in-store trick-or-treating experience at both their locations. They'll have spooky stations with parent-approved treats. There's no payment required and costumes are encouraged.
Other events going on:
- Museum of Ice Cream Halloween events
- Camp Fimfo Halloween Events in New Braunfels
- Altercation Comedy Festival at Kick Butt Coffee
- Ghosts of Austin Night Walk
- Saved by the 90s at the Haute Spot
- Dia de Los Muertos at the Mexic-Arte Museum
- Halloween Drag Brunch at Irene's
- Pumpkin Patch at Dreamland
- Ballet Hispanico at Bass Concert Hall
- Zombie Prom at Central Machine Works
- Dog Costume Contest at Domain Northside
- Texas Spooks and Chuckles at Center Stage
- "The Addams Family" at the Blue Starlite
- "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at the Globe Drive-in
- Trunk or Treat at Altitude in Round Rock
