x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Working for the Weekend: Fourth of July events

Need something to do? Here’s a look at some of the things going on this weekend in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. 

Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in this Independence Day weekend:

HEB Austin Symphony July 4th Concert

Get your red, white, and blue outfits on and gather the family together to visit Vic Mathias Shores for patriotic music from the symphony and a fireworks display over the Austin skyline. This year there will also be a variety of vendors with food, drinks, and crafts. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. and it is a free family-friendly event open to the public. For more information, including where to park, click here

Red, White, and Boom at Typhoon Texas

On Friday, you can play carnival-themed activities and there will be live entertainment and family-friendly contests. On Saturday, they'll have the same events, but will also have a hot air balloon and firework show. On Sunday, they will have a salute to our heroes. You need tickets to get into the park, and the fireworks show is set to start at 9:30 p.m.

Round Rock Express vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

Gates open at 5 p.m. for their Independence Day celebration. The game starts at 6:05 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks set to patriotic music, and all fans are invited to run the bases after the postgame fireworks show.

Other events going on this weekend:

  • Mean Girls Pop Up Bar
  • Friday Night Live at Santa Cruz Theater
  • Drive-in Comedy Tour at Blue Starlite
  • Ron Funches at The Creek & The Cave
  • Texas Performing Arts Presents: Behind the Scenes: Hollywood’s Sistine Chapel
  • Antone’s Anniversary: Lil Keke with J Soulja, TEDDYTHELEGACY and DJ Kurupt
  • Eddie Griffin: Live at Vulcan Gas Company
  • National Museum of the Pacific War: Music at the Museum
  • Fake It To The Limit at Saxon Pub
  • Big Silk Got the Goodol’ Milk at Highland Lounge
  • Red, White, & Blues: Blake Whitmire at Geraldine’s Austin
  • Santa Cruz Comedy Special
  • Off Script! At Fallout Theater
  • Eagle Claw with Destroyer of Light, Greenbeard, Abject Terror, DJ Smoak at Mohawk Austin
  • Sounds on Saturdays with Liljon at Summit Rooftop Lounge
  • Hotel Vegas Cumbia Night
  • Jon Wolfe with Kylie Frey at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
  • One Two Combo at Buzz Mill
  • The Sandlot at Doc’s Drive In Theatre
  • Independence Day at Doc’s Drive In Theatre
  • Vintage Market and Car Show at That Joint in Spicewood
  • Patrice Pike at The Saxon Pub
  • Lago Vista’s Independence Day Celebration at Bar-K Recreational Park
  • Sertoma Independence Day Parade & Frontier Days 2021 at Downtown Round Rock
  • Irene’s Goes Country Drag Brunch
  • Fireworks Show at Roughhouse Brewing
  • Bastrop Patriotic Festival at Fisherman’s Park
  • Red White & Bluegrass at Independence Brewing Company
  • 4th of July 90’s Hip-Hop Party at Hotel Vegas & The Volstead Lounge
  • Dale Watson at The Continental Club
  • 4th of July Corn Dog Eating Contest at Black Sheep Lodge
  • 4th of July Pickled Egg Eating Contest 2021
  • City of Hutto 4th of July Celebration
  • Independence Day Festival at Hill Country Galleria
  • Leander Liberty Fest at Lakewood Park

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Elon Musk, the second-richest man in the world, lives in a $50K tiny home

Safety tips for handling fireworks this Fourth of July weekend

Drying trend ahead of a wet Fourth of July Weekend