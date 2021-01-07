Working for the Weekend: Fourth of July events

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help.
Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in this Independence Day weekend:
Get your red, white, and blue outfits on and gather the family together to visit Vic Mathias Shores for patriotic music from the symphony and a fireworks display over the Austin skyline. This year there will also be a variety of vendors with food, drinks, and crafts. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. and it is a free family-friendly event open to the public. For more information, including where to park, click here.
On Friday, you can play carnival-themed activities and there will be live entertainment and family-friendly contests. On Saturday, they'll have the same events, but will also have a hot air balloon and firework show. On Sunday, they will have a salute to our heroes. You need tickets to get into the park, and the fireworks show is set to start at 9:30 p.m.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for their Independence Day celebration. The game starts at 6:05 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks set to patriotic music, and all fans are invited to run the bases after the postgame fireworks show.
Other events going on this weekend:
- Mean Girls Pop Up Bar
- Friday Night Live at Santa Cruz Theater
- Drive-in Comedy Tour at Blue Starlite
- Ron Funches at The Creek & The Cave
- Texas Performing Arts Presents: Behind the Scenes: Hollywood’s Sistine Chapel
- Antone’s Anniversary: Lil Keke with J Soulja, TEDDYTHELEGACY and DJ Kurupt
- Eddie Griffin: Live at Vulcan Gas Company
- National Museum of the Pacific War: Music at the Museum
- Fake It To The Limit at Saxon Pub
- Big Silk Got the Goodol’ Milk at Highland Lounge
- Red, White, & Blues: Blake Whitmire at Geraldine’s Austin
- Santa Cruz Comedy Special
- Off Script! At Fallout Theater
- Eagle Claw with Destroyer of Light, Greenbeard, Abject Terror, DJ Smoak at Mohawk Austin
- Sounds on Saturdays with Liljon at Summit Rooftop Lounge
- Hotel Vegas Cumbia Night
- Jon Wolfe with Kylie Frey at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- One Two Combo at Buzz Mill
- The Sandlot at Doc’s Drive In Theatre
- Independence Day at Doc’s Drive In Theatre
- Vintage Market and Car Show at That Joint in Spicewood
- Patrice Pike at The Saxon Pub
- Lago Vista’s Independence Day Celebration at Bar-K Recreational Park
- Sertoma Independence Day Parade & Frontier Days 2021 at Downtown Round Rock
- Irene’s Goes Country Drag Brunch
- Fireworks Show at Roughhouse Brewing
- Bastrop Patriotic Festival at Fisherman’s Park
- Red White & Bluegrass at Independence Brewing Company
- 4th of July 90’s Hip-Hop Party at Hotel Vegas & The Volstead Lounge
- Dale Watson at The Continental Club
- 4th of July Corn Dog Eating Contest at Black Sheep Lodge
- 4th of July Pickled Egg Eating Contest 2021
- City of Hutto 4th of July Celebration
- Independence Day Festival at Hill Country Galleria
- Leander Liberty Fest at Lakewood Park
