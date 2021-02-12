x
Working for the Weekend: Comedy, 'A Christmas Carol' and more

Here's a look at some of the things you can do this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:  

'Strange, But Perfect' at Hyde Park Theatre

This weekend, Hyde Park Theatre kicks off its run of "Strange, But Perfect," a new comedic drama loosely inspired by the '80s sitcom "Perfect Strangers." The show brings to light the best and worst of what 2020 had to offer. 

Masks are required during the performance and attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours. 

The show will be at Hyde Park Theatre through Dec. 18. 

Hunter Duncan at The Velv

Hunter Duncan is a local comedian who has a Comedy Central feature and has performed at Moontower Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketch Fest and more. You can see him this weekend as he headlines a few shows at The Velv. There is one show on Friday and two shows on Saturday.

'A Christmas Carol' at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has its family-friendly adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" starting this weekend. It's described as a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional story with a score that spans all genres and eras. 

The show starts this weekend but goes all the way through December. Get your tickets early because it is a popular show.

Other things going on:

  • Bob Saget at The Paramount
  • Peppermint Parkway at COTA
  • Marble Falls Walkway of Lights
  • Winter Wanderland at Austin Motel
  • Budafest
  • Austin Spurs
  • North Loop Pop Up Market
  • Black Fret Ball at ACL Live
  • Mozart's HOliday Light Show
  • Austin Trail of Lights
  • Songs of Joy at The Paramount
  • Al Franken at The Paramount
  • Austin Holiday Mini Market
  • Holiday Vinyl Market at Central Machine Works
  • Muppet Christmas Carol at Bullock Texas State History Museum

Working for the Weekend: Comedy, 'A Christmas Carol' with a twist and more going on