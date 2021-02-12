Working for the Weekend: Comedy, 'A Christmas Carol' and more

Here's a look at some of the things you can do this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

This weekend, Hyde Park Theatre kicks off its run of "Strange, But Perfect," a new comedic drama loosely inspired by the '80s sitcom "Perfect Strangers." The show brings to light the best and worst of what 2020 had to offer.

Masks are required during the performance and attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours.

The show will be at Hyde Park Theatre through Dec. 18.

Hunter Duncan is a local comedian who has a Comedy Central feature and has performed at Moontower Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketch Fest and more. You can see him this weekend as he headlines a few shows at The Velv. There is one show on Friday and two shows on Saturday.

ZACH Theatre has its family-friendly adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" starting this weekend. It's described as a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional story with a score that spans all genres and eras.

The show starts this weekend but goes all the way through December. Get your tickets early because it is a popular show.

