Working for the Weekend: Comedy at the Paramount, Taco and Margarita Festival, Full Moon Festival

Here's a look at some of the things you can do this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

Get a laugh at the Paramount Theater this weekend from two comedians you might recognize from "Whose Line is it Anyway?" Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their two-man show. They improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. The show is Saturday at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets start at $35.

The Austin Taco and Margarita Festival is Saturday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 3TEN ACL Live, and Terrace at W Austin. They are bringing together vendors from across the city, and there will be live music. This is a 21 and up event.

This weekend is Dreamland's first ever Full Moon Festival. Attendees are invited to dance under the full moon, and are invited to bring tents and camp overnight on site. Bands that will be playing include Viben and the Submersibles, Alex Maas, Darkbird, and Golden Dawn Arkestra. VIP tickets are sold out, but there are still General Admission tickets available. The event is Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Other events going on:

Arts in the Park in Buda

Comedy at Santa Cruz

Improv at Hideout Theatre

Black Pistol Fire at Emo's

Frida Friday at Lustre Pearl

Tameca Jones at The Continental Club