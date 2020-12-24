Working for the Weekend | Celebrating the holidays safely

Here are some fun and safe ways to make the weekend special.

AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday weekend is approaching and you might be looking for ways to celebrate. KVUE has you covered.

Here’s a list of some things you can do to have fun, while also staying safe.

Drive-in Movies

For many, seeing a movie is a holiday tradition. That tradition doesn’t have to stop. There are plenty of movies to see at the drive-in this weekend. You can see How the Grinch Stole Christmas or Harry Potter at the Blue Starlite Drive-in. You can see Spiderman Into the Spiderverse at Doc’s Drive-in or The Lego Movie at The Globe Drive-in.

Holiday Light Displays

A classic way to celebrate the season is driving around to look at the lights. This year, COTA has their Peppermint Parkway event. You get to drive through the track, while looking at their displays and staying safe and comfortable in your car. The event is going on through Jan 2. Tickets start at $35.

Trail of Lights is in its 56th year and throwing it back to how it used to be. Drive through some of the classic displays that have grown into family favorites. The event is going on through Jan. 3 and tickets start at $25.

Buy tickets in advance for both of these events.

Decorating cookies

If you’d rather stay home, decorating cookies is a fun activity for all ages. Hayley Cakes and Cookies offers Christmas-themed cookie kits. Each kit includes 12 large undecorated cookies, sprinkles and icing. The kits are $45.

This year will definitely be different, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be special.

Happy Holidays!