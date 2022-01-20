Working for the Weekend: Ballet, basketball and more

Here's a look at the events going on this weekend.

On Saturday, Ballet Afrique presents an original theatrical ballet adaptation to composer Duke Ellington's composition of the treasured holiday classic "The Nutcracker." The event was supposed to happen in December, but was postponed due to weather. The performance will take place at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. Tickets start at $20.

On Friday, you can catch the Austin Spurs take on the Memphis Hustle at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. This is part of the NBA G-League, the NBA's official minor league. The league offers elite basketball at an affordable price in a fun family-friendly atmosphere. It is military appreciation night and $2 domestic beer night. The game is Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $15.

Le Garage Sale returns to the Palmer Events Center this weekend. It's the shopping event where every single rack is a sales rack. The event has been around since 2001, and features many different vendors under one roof. There will be a DJ, cocktails, and giveaways. It's happening Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $10, but you can buy a VIP preshop ticket for $25.

