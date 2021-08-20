Working for the Weekend: Austin FC, Round Rock Express, Gary Clark Jr.

Here's a look at some of the things you can do this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you're looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here's a list of some things you can take part in:

The Verde and Black return to Q2 Stadium Saturday at 8 p.m. to take on the Portland Timbers. The team is coming off a loss to Vancouver, but the last time they played the Timbers, they won 4-1. Tickets are still available to attend the game in person. If you'd rather watch at a bar, there are plenty of places around the city hosting watch parties.

Catch Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond from Thursday through Tuesday as they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas. There are also fun, themed nights. The theme for Friday's game is "The Office," Saturday's theme is '80s and Sunday is Kids Day. Prices vary depending on your seats and what night you want to attend.

Gary Clark Jr. will be performing Friday and Saturday at the new Moody Amphitheater in Waterloo Park. There are COVID-19 protocols in place for the show: masks are required for attendance regardless of vaccination status. Attendees are required to wear masks except when actively eating or drinking. Tickets are still available for both the Friday and Saturday shows, which start at 7 p.m.

Other things going on:

Comedy at Fallout Theater

Museum of Ice Cream opens

The Front Market and Festival

Blackout! at the Velveeta Room

Chris Gethard at The Creek and the Cave

Summer Movie Nights at the Arboretum