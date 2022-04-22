Working for the Weekend: Wiener dog races, Red Poppy Fest and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From the Texas Longhorns' spring game to the City of Georgetown's signature event, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend:

Hot dog! If you're looking for some family-friendly fun, look no further than the 25th Annual Buda Weiner Dog Races. Aside from just the wiener dog races – although what else do you need? – the event will also feature a pet parade, barbeque cook-off, live music, arts and crafts and more.

When : Saturday and Sunday

: Saturday and Sunday Where: Buda City Park, 204 San Antonio St. in Buda

The 21st Annual Red Poppy Festival kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday with three days of music, artisan vendors and more.

Friday night, Dysfunkshun Junction will take the Main Stage. Saturday's highlights include a cornhole tournament, car show and live music all day, ending with a headlining set from Rodney Atkins. Sunday will feature even more live music and cornhole, plus a pet parade and more.

When : Friday through Sunday

: Friday through Sunday Where: Georgetown Town Square in Downtown Georgetown

The start of the Texas Longhorns' regular season may still be a few months away, but fans can get a taste of year two of the Sarkisian era this weekend with Saturday's Orange-White Spring Game.

The game will be held at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday. Ahead of the game, Texas Football will hold an autograph signing from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. south of Gate 1 on Bevo Boulevard.

Fans who didn't grab tickets can watch the game on Longhorn Network.

Can't wait to be back in DKR with Longhorn nation 🤘



🟠⚪️ Orange-White Spring Game presented by Living Spaces

📅 Saturday April 23rd

⏰ 6 pm CT

📺 @LonghornNetwork pic.twitter.com/0px9a5leS4 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 12, 2022

Other events going on:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter