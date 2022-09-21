The Women's Symphony League to host annual fashion luncheon

The "Fashion & Florals" event will be held at the Fairmont Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Women’s Symphony League (WSL) is inviting the public to a fashion luncheon and conversation this Saturday with special guest "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna.

The annual "Fashion & Florals" event will be held at the Fairmont Austin and will benefit the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

The WSL provides service and financial support for the Austin Symphony Orchestra and its programs. They also offer educational opportunities for children and the community to further develop an appreciation of music.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the WSL and assist with fundraising and education, which are at the heart and spirit of the organization. Founded in 1953, the WSL has contributed more than $6 million to the Austin Symphony Orchestra, and members give more than 15,000 volunteer hours annually to educational and fundraising projects, reaching over 60,000 area children every year.

Those interested in attending can also purchase raffle and spa pull tickets. Sponsorships and tickets for the luncheon can be purchased here.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Congressional Ballroom at the Fairmont Austin on 101 Red River St.

