Inaugural Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off after year-long delay

The event was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

TAYLOR, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about the cancellation of most Austin Rodeo events in March.

Put on your boots and get ready for some Texas-sized fun, Williamson County! The inaugural Williamson County Fair and Rodeo has kicked off at the expo center in Taylor.

The event was originally scheduled to make its debut last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The fair and rodeo will run from Thursday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 23. Each night, attendees can enjoy carnival rides and games, pig races, a petting zoo, a farmers market, food and music.

Roger Creager will headline the main stage on Friday night, and Tracy Byrd will headline Saturday. Fairgoers can also catch performances from an assortment of Central Texas musicians at the "Local Talent Stage" in The Corkyard.

Friday and Saturday will also feature the rodeo.

The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off tomorrow, and we're inviting ALL military veterans to join us for FREE! Simply show your military ID at the gate. Thank you for your service, and we can't wait to see you there!



For more information, visit https://t.co/fgkyLA2x2l. pic.twitter.com/ToNfdM4Ji1 — Williamson County (@wilcogov) October 20, 2021

In December 2019, the Williamson County Commissioners Court approved an agreement with the Williamson County Fair Association for the County to fund $100,000 as seed money for the association. The association will reimburse the County within four years. The commissioners also hold the right to forgive that debt.

Take a look at the full fair and rodeo schedule and map. If you'd like to attend, click here to purchase tickets. All military veterans can get in free by showing military ID at the gate.

The Williamson County Expo Center is located at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail in Taylor.